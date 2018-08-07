Home Entertainment Hindi

Honey Singh recreates A R Rahman's 'Urvashi'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will feature in the video of the single, which is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Yo Yo Honey Singh performs during an event. (File Photo | PTI)

Yo Yo Honey Singh performs during an event. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman's chartbuster "Urvashi", from Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer 1994 Tamil film "Kadhalan", has been recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will feature in the video of the single, which is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

"The original was an iconic chartbuster and we are rekindling the on-screen magic with Shahid and Kiara as per the tastes of today's young generation," Kumar said in a statement.

Choreographer Sanjay Shetty, reveals, the team has changed the lyrics, but the hook line remains the same.

"The song doesn't showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. The choreography is contemporary. Shahid is super excited and looks like a rockstar and Kiara is a fab dancer," he added.

Kiara is excited about featuring in the new version of the superhit number but is nervous too.

"I know the pressure one goes through when a classic song is recreated. There will be comparisons. This could be my ode to Prabhu sir. I am his huge fan," she said.

"Shahid is a great dancer. I was nervous about matching up to his skills, but he was super fun to work with," she added.

Shahid is gearing up for the release of his next film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", while Kiara will be seen in a special song in Karan Johar produced "Kalank".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A R Rahman Prabhudheva Nagma Kadhalan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day