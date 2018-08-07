Is Aamir Khan working on 'Mahabharata'?

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently spotted at an airport holding a copy of 'The Condensed Mahabharata by Vyasa', giving more strength to rumours of the 'Dangal' actor starring in the magnum opus.

In March 2018, it was reported that Aamir had expressed interest in playing 'Karna', one of the characters in the epic text.

The now-viral photo, considering the marketing genius Khan is, may even be an intentional move.

Aamir Khan snapped reading the Mahabharata! Is a new announcement on the film on the way? View pics pic.twitter.com/4O8Ueu1xYZ — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) August 5, 2018

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani was also said to be associated with the 'Rs 1000 crore project'.

During the promotion of 'Secret Superstar', Aamir Khan had opined that he would love to do an adaptation of 'Mahabharata' and play Karna in it but it would take 10-15 years of his time and by then he would have to play Krishna due to his physique.

Adding more to it, the ‘Dangal’ actor said, “It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day. ”

Movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala had tweeted that "The movie will be on the lines of Hollywood's The Lord of the Rings or the Game of Thrones in terms of the production value."

After #ThugsOfHindostan , @aamir_khan will start working on a movie series based on #Mahabharat#RIL 's #MukeshAmbani to co-produce..



This will be mostly in the lines of #TheLordOftheRings , #GameofThrones in-terms of production value..



₹ 1000+ Crs Budget for the series.. pic.twitter.com/iz2kLZW5tv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 21, 2018

Khan has reportedly finished shooting for his current project, 'Thugs of Hindustan'. The movie will have him share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan as well as Katrina Kaif.

Currently, a Kannada version of the epic, namely 'Muniratna Kurukshetra', is being made.

The film, directed by Naganna stars Darshan, Arjun, V. Ravichandran, Ambarish, Pragya Jaiswal, Sneha, Remya Nambeesan and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal too had announced his association with another 'Mahabharata' but only this one is an adaptation of Jananapeeth winner MT Vasudevan Nair's 'Randamoozham', a re-telling of the epic.

The fate of the project is uncertain considering the recent controversies in the Malayalam industry and might depend on the box-office reception of Mohanlal's upcoming flick, 'Odiyan'.

The Randamoozham adaptation is being produced by BR Shetty, a UAE based businessman.

VA Shrikumar, who has directed 'Odiyan' is set to helm the project.

In July 2018, Mohanlal had said that there hasn't been much progress on the Mahabharatha front.