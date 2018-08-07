Home Entertainment Hindi

Is Aamir Khan working on 'Mahabharata'?

Bollywood actor was recently spotted at an airport holding a copy of 'The Condensed Mahabharata by Vyasa', giving more strength to rumours of the 'Dangal' actor starring in the magnum opus.

Published: 07th August 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | IANS)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently spotted at an airport holding a copy of 'The Condensed Mahabharata by Vyasa', giving more strength to rumours of the 'Dangal' actor starring in the magnum opus.

In March 2018, it was reported that Aamir had expressed interest in playing 'Karna', one of the characters in the epic text. 

The now-viral photo, considering the marketing genius Khan is, may even be an intentional move.

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani was also said to be associated with the 'Rs 1000 crore project'.

During the promotion of 'Secret Superstar', Aamir Khan had opined that he would love to do an adaptation of 'Mahabharata' and play Karna in it but it would take 10-15 years of his time and by then he would have to play Krishna due to his physique.

Adding more to it, the ‘Dangal’ actor said, “It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day. ”

Movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala had tweeted that "The movie will be on the lines of Hollywood's The Lord of the Rings or the Game of Thrones in terms of the  production value."

Khan has reportedly finished shooting for his current project, 'Thugs of Hindustan'. The movie will have him share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan as well as Katrina Kaif.

Currently, a Kannada version of the epic, namely 'Muniratna Kurukshetra', is being made.

The film, directed by Naganna stars Darshan, Arjun, V. Ravichandran, Ambarish, Pragya Jaiswal, Sneha, Remya Nambeesan and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal too had announced his association with another 'Mahabharata' but only this one is an adaptation of Jananapeeth winner MT Vasudevan Nair's 'Randamoozham', a re-telling of the epic.

READ | Mohanlal's Mahabharatha
 to be most expensive Indian movie

The fate of the project is uncertain considering the recent controversies in the Malayalam industry and might depend on the box-office reception of Mohanlal's upcoming flick, 'Odiyan'.

The Randamoozham adaptation is being produced by BR Shetty, a UAE based businessman. 

VA Shrikumar, who has directed 'Odiyan' is set to helm the project.

In July 2018, Mohanlal had said that there hasn't been much progress on the Mahabharatha front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aamir Khan Dangal Mahabharata Randamoozham Karna Bollywood Mohanlal viral photo Darshan Thugs of Hindustan Mukesh Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 