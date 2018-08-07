Is Aamir Khan working on 'Mahabharata'?

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani was also said to be associated with the 'Rs 1000 crore project'.
During the promotion of 'Secret Superstar', Aamir Khan had opined that he would love to do an adaptation of 'Mahabharata' and play Karna in it but it would take 10-15 years of his time and by then he would have to play Krishna due to his physique.
Adding more to it, the ‘Dangal’ actor said, “It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day. ”
Movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala had tweeted that "The movie will be on the lines of Hollywood's The Lord of the Rings or the Game of Thrones in terms of the production value."
The film, directed by Naganna stars Darshan, Arjun, V. Ravichandran, Ambarish, Pragya Jaiswal, Sneha, Remya Nambeesan and Anasuya Bharadwaj.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal too had announced his association with another 'Mahabharata' but only this one is an adaptation of Jananapeeth winner MT Vasudevan Nair's 'Randamoozham', a re-telling of the epic.
The fate of the project is uncertain considering the recent controversies in the Malayalam industry and might depend on the box-office reception of Mohanlal's upcoming flick, 'Odiyan'.
The Randamoozham adaptation is being produced by BR Shetty, a UAE based businessman.
VA Shrikumar, who has directed 'Odiyan' is set to helm the project.
In July 2018, Mohanlal had said that there hasn't been much progress on the Mahabharatha front.