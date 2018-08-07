Home Entertainment Hindi

Music no longer a character in Bollywood movies: A R Rahman

When asked about the deterioration of music in Bollywood, Rahman said people are not working on integrating music with the story.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

A R Rahman | File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman believes music should be treated as a character in films and not something that is dispensable.

"People are not convinced about lip-syncing or having a song because they are not working on the screenplay that can sustain a scene with beautiful music," Rahman said in an interview here.

"Music should become a character. In films like 'Rockstar' and 'Taal', they had music as a central force. If you treat it like a chewing gum, just one song or two song and then spit it out, then that's what you get."

Rahman, credited as one of the most influential music composers in Indian cinema, said good music demands honesty and spirituality.

"When power comes and we want more money and more money, then you leave beautiful things out and you go to gross things.

We need to invest a certain sense of spirituality, honesty and love to make beautiful musicals," he added.

The music maestro is currently doing a series for Amazon Prime Video.

Called "Harmony with A.R.Rahman", the series will see him exploring India's rich music heritage.

