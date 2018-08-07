Salman Khan responds to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from 'Bharat'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the much anticipated film 'Bharat'.

After refusing to comment on the same at the trailer launch of Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer 'Loveratri' in Mumbai, the 52-year-old spoke in length about it at the promotion of the movie here in the national capital.

"I am really happy for her. Had we known earlier that she has signed a big film in Hollywood, we would have never stopped her. My shooting had begun. We got to know about her decision of leaving the film at the end moment- just 10 days before her schedule," said Salman.

He added, "Priyanka had come home and I told her, 'It's okay if you don't want to do it'. At that time, we were given some other reason. Whatever may be the reason - be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it's her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood."

The 'Sultan' star then thanked Katrina Kaif for coming on board at the end moment.

"So, when Priyanka said it's not working out because of whatever reason she gave us, we wished her good luck. And then, we went for Katrina. She is already doing 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and another film with Yash Raj Films. With all these films, she said yes to 'Bharat', because of which we are very grateful to her. She is extremely hard working," he concluded.

On a related note, PeeCee exited 'Bharat' after she reportedly got engaged to rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.