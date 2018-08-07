Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan responds to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from 'Bharat'

Superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the much anticipated film 'Bharat'.

Published: 07th August 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the much anticipated film 'Bharat'.

After refusing to comment on the same at the trailer launch of Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer 'Loveratri' in Mumbai, the 52-year-old spoke in length about it at the promotion of the movie here in the national capital.

"I am really happy for her. Had we known earlier that she has signed a big film in Hollywood, we would have never stopped her. My shooting had begun. We got to know about her decision of leaving the film at the end moment- just 10 days before her schedule," said Salman.

He added, "Priyanka had come home and I told her, 'It's okay if you don't want to do it'. At that time, we were given some other reason. Whatever may be the reason - be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it's her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood."

The 'Sultan' star then thanked Katrina Kaif for coming on board at the end moment.

"So, when Priyanka said it's not working out because of whatever reason she gave us, we wished her good luck. And then, we went for Katrina. She is already doing 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and another film with Yash Raj Films. With all these films, she said yes to 'Bharat', because of which we are very grateful to her. She is extremely hard working," he concluded.

On a related note, PeeCee exited 'Bharat' after she reportedly got engaged to rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Bharat Salman Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 