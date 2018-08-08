Home Entertainment Hindi

Mira Rajput endorses anti-aging cream, faces social media backlash

Mira Rajput has always been vocal about her plans on joining the industry, and the advertisement is seen as the stepping stone for that, encashing on her husband's stardom.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mira Rajput in still from the advertisement. (Photo: Instagram)

By Online Desk

Mira Rajput has been featured in her first ever advertisement for an anti-aging cream for which she has been on the receiving end on the social media.

Shahid Kapoor's wife, young Mira is 23 years old and people find her endorsing an anti-aging cream hypocritical. The advertisement video was posted by Mira on her Instagram account where a lot of followers commented, asking her why is she endorsing the cream considering her age.

Comments of Mira Rajput's video. (Photo: Instagram)

Mira Rajput has always been vocal about her plans on joining the industry, and the advertisement is seen as the stepping stone. A lot of people feel that the pretty wife of Shahid Kapoor is cashing in on her husband's stardom to join Bollywood.

Husband Shahid Kapoor, supportively commented on her Instagram post: "Who's this stunner?"

Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira's post. (Photo: Instagram)

This comes after Suhana Khan was recently trolled for being on the cover of the fashion magazine Vogue, igniting the nepotism debate all over again. While Jahnvi Kapoor also received negative comments, Karan Johar was trolled while he put out the Student of the Year 2 poster, introducing two other star kids Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey alongside Tiger Shroff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MIRA RAJPUT shahid kapoor Bollywood nepotism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema