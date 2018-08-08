Mira Rajput endorses anti-aging cream, faces social media backlash

By Online Desk

Mira Rajput has been featured in her first ever advertisement for an anti-aging cream for which she has been on the receiving end on the social media.

Shahid Kapoor's wife, young Mira is 23 years old and people find her endorsing an anti-aging cream hypocritical. The advertisement video was posted by Mira on her Instagram account where a lot of followers commented, asking her why is she endorsing the cream considering her age.

Comments of Mira Rajput's video. (Photo: Instagram)

Mira Rajput has always been vocal about her plans on joining the industry, and the advertisement is seen as the stepping stone. A lot of people feel that the pretty wife of Shahid Kapoor is cashing in on her husband's stardom to join Bollywood.

Husband Shahid Kapoor, supportively commented on her Instagram post: "Who's this stunner?"

Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira's post. (Photo: Instagram)

This comes after Suhana Khan was recently trolled for being on the cover of the fashion magazine Vogue, igniting the nepotism debate all over again. While Jahnvi Kapoor also received negative comments, Karan Johar was trolled while he put out the Student of the Year 2 poster, introducing two other star kids Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey alongside Tiger Shroff.