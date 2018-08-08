Home Entertainment Hindi

We were trying to justify pressure of being on world platform: Anurag Kashyap on 'Sacred Games'

The filmmaker, co-directed the series with Vikramaditya Motwane, based on Vikram Chandara's over 900 page book of the same name.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

SacredGames

(L-R) Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vikramaditya Motwane at the launch of their web series 'Sacred Games'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Sacred Games" co-director Anurag Kashyap today said there was pressure to deliver as they wanted the show, Netflix's first Original series from India, to match up to the international standards.

The filmmaker, co-directed the series with Vikramaditya Motwane, based on Vikram Chandara's over 900 page book of the same name.

Kashyap directed the portions featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, while Motwane helmed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's scenes.

"My daily struggle was to complete the work which I was given. Then the struggle which I had was to collect whatever has been done because after the shoot, I left for 'Manmarziyan'. Vikram sat with the team and put together the show. Post that, we watched, but still we didn't know what to keep and what to cut.

"We didn't want to change the narrative. I think we were just trying to justify the pressure which was put on us internally that we are coming on a world platform and we shouldn't ruin it. That was the biggest fear we had," Kashyap said during a Facebook session.

Motwane said the fact that the show was well-received by the audiences across the globe has surprised the team.

"In the beginning, you feel like Netflix is watched by just a group of people or film lovers and show lovers and such people. The freedom that people have started discovering is what's also driving the viewership well," he added.

Both the directors said they tried their best to stay true to the original writing and Chandra was completely involved in the process.

"We've been true to the book, though we've changed a couple of things just a bit. We did all the changes with the permission from the author of the book. I think the spirit of the show is exactly the same," Motwane said.

Kashyap added, "Chandra was always with us. Actually, he was very enthusiastic and gave us changes."

The show, produced by Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films, premiered on Netflix on July 6.

It also features Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Jitendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Surveen Chawla and Luke Kenny among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Anurag Kashyap Sacred Games Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema