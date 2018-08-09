Abhishek Bachchan is back with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan trailer

By Online Desk

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who was missing from the silverscreen for the past two years has made his presence felt with the trailer of 'Manmarziyaan'.

The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in major roles.

Set in Punjab, Manmarziyaan has Abhishek playing Robbie, a suitor found for Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) by her family. Rumi, on the other hand is in a relationship with Vicky (a terrific Vicky Kaushal) who according to her "can jump rooftops for love but can't come to my house to talk to (her) parents".

"Love isn't complicated, people are..!" says the trailer.

Hours before the release of the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted, "So will be releasing the #Manmarziyaan trailer here in about an hour…… Fully panicking!!!"

Earlier reports had suggested that Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar would star in the film with Ashwiny Iyer attached to the project as the director.

The casting underwent a big change and Abhishek was brought in, replacing Dulquer Salmaan.

Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack for the film. Produced by Aanand L Rai, 'Manmarziyaan' will hit the screens on 14th September 2018.

Anurag Kashyap's three projects have already released in 2018. His 'Mukkabaaz', starred Vineeth Kumar and had a hard-hitting take on the plague of caste sytem set on the premise of boxing. 'Lust Stories' had Kashyap directing one of the segments in an anthology film.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director also made headlines by co-directing 'Sacred Games' a crime show for Netflix. The show, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte among an array of stellar actor enjoys a rating of 9.2 in IMDB.