Ishaan Khatter doesn't need my support: Shahid Kapoor

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor says his half-brother Ishaan Khatter, who is basking in the success of his second film "Dhadak", is such a good actor that he doesn't need his support.

Talking about why he was missing from the film promotions of "Dhadak", Shahid said, "I was shooting for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' when the trailer of 'Dhadak' was launched I saw it on my phone. Ishaan is such a good actor that he doesn't need my support.

He is fine without me.

"He did not call me for the success party. I saw the photos on Instagram. I wasn't invited, I messaged him today after watching his after-party pictures. I messaged him saying thanks for letting me know and he replies, 'I wasn't sure if I want to call anybody'," he added.

There have been reports that Shahid had left a film with Imtiaz Ali but the actor dodged a question.

When asked about the controversy over his wife Mira's recent advertisement for a cosmetic brand, Shahid said, "You should ask her when she takes a press conference. Today's women do what they like. You think I have any control over it?" Mira, 23, was trolled for promoting an anti-ageing cream.