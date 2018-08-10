Machas to fight it out in Pro Basketball League

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

After some enthralling action in the 3x3 Pro Basketball League at various cities including Delhi, Aizwal, Kolkata and Chennai, the competition has reached the city. All 12 teams will battle it out during the fifth round of the tournament and hope to give their best at the Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru on August 11 and 12.

Bangalore Machas have been one of the impressive teams in the league. After having failed to deliver in the initial stages, they have clawed back in the competition and are currently on the third position.

Their performance was noteworthy in the last round, where they emerged as champions. They even beat Delhi Hoopers, who are on top of the table. Delhi, from round one, have always stayed atop the standings and will be keen to carry that forward. Ahmedabad Wingers are second on the table.

If Bangalore wants to shine at home, they will need stars like

Timajh Parker Rivera, who was the MVP in Chennai, to come up with the goods once again. Rivera and Chethan Suresh will be key for the home team, and the former wants his team to be consistent and play error free basketball. The format ensures that teams cannot be taken lightly. It is a 21-point game or ten-minute contest, whichever happens first.

Speaking to City Express, Rivera says, “The best thing about this team is that we have got along wonderfully as a unit. Even when things don’t go well for our team, we try to lift one another. How we strategise, plan and work, will be crucial to this round. And against teams like Delhi, we cannot afford to make many errors. We have to be strong.”

Besides the home team playing some good basketball, the crowd could also play an important role.

“The crowd support can motivate us to do well in the fifth round. In other venues, home fans have cheered for their team strongly and I hope the same will happen in the city. I hope to see some wonderful reaction from the fans as well,” said Rivera, who hails from the USA.

The league could be an amazing experience for the fans at the mall as some quality hoopers from various countries will showcase their talent in the 3x3 format, which has gathered some decent interest. The league will move from Bengaluru to Mumbai, where the sixth and the final round has been scheduled.