Mrs. Maisel back for 'Marvelous' Season 2

This season, the action moves from New York City to Paris, with the newly-single Midge juggling all tasks- from taking care of her kids to leaving the audience in fits with her stand-ups.

Published: 10th August 2018 10:01 AM

A still from season 1 from the Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The first trailer of Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 is out and Midge Maisel, played by American actress Rachel Brosnahan, is unstoppable.

The trailer begins with a mother-daughter conversation about relationships, moving onto a glimpse of her stand-ups. She is also seen playing with her kids as she juggles through the day.

Along with Midge, Susie (Alex Borstein), Joel (Michael Zegen), Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are all back for the comedy series, reported E Online.

In its first season, Mrs. Maisel was seen having everything - the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her life then took a surprising turn when she discovered a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had - stand-up comedy.

This discovery changed her life as she began a journey that took her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village.

The second season is set to premiere later this year. 

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

