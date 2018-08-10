Poster of Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui-Dhaga' out, trailer to launch on August 13

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Along with the first poster of her upcoming film 'Sui Dhaga-Made in India', Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out on August 13.

The 'NH 10' star took to her Instagram to share the poster which features her and lead actor Varun Dhawan.

Revealing the same poster, Dhawan also introduced 'Mamta and Mauji', writing, "MAMTA AUR MAUJI ! presenting the first poster of Sui Dhaga! SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST!"

Exclusive - बड़े मौज से पेश करते हैं हम सुई धागा मेड इन इंडिया का पहला पोस्टर! अब ट्रेलर के लिए ज़्यादा वक़्त नहीं बचा! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! भूलना मत! pic.twitter.com/O30tAiMr9v

'Sui Dhaga - Made In India' is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India.

The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.