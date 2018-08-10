Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer released

The three-minute-long clip, which revolves around the problem of electricity theft, is set in a small town of Uttarakhand.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is finally out!

WATCH TRAILER:

In the first half of the trailer, lead stars Shahid and Shraddha are seen taking a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts. However, things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill.

It is then that the 'Padmaavat' star, who is playing the role of a lawyer, enters the court and fights against Yami Gautam, to avenge his friend's death.

Shahid took to Twitter to share the trailer, writing:

Ab hogi Batti Gul toh hogi masti chaalu!! Here’s the #BattiGulMeterChaluTrailer! https://t.co/Yjv2W3R0Gg @ShraddhaKapoor @divyenndu @yamigautam @TSeries @bgmcfilm #BhushanKumar @ShreeNSingh @KuttiKalam #VirenderArora

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it will hit the screens on September 21. (ANI)

