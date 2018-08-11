Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty had marked her acting debut with 'Aladin', following which she got her first commercial success with the psychological thriller 'Murder 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is ringing in her 32nd birthday today.

A former model, the Sri Lankan beauty marked her acting debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Aladin', following which she got her first commercial success with the psychological thriller 'Murder 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Fernandez was then seen in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy 'Housefull 2' and action thriller 'Race 2', which got her an IIFA award for best-supporting actress nomination.

The 'Kick' star has also judged the ninth season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and is active in humanitarian work.

The 32-year-old was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' in June this year.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the movie was directed by Remo D'souza.

Jacqueline Fernandez

