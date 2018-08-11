Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' understood better today: Karan Johar

Released in 2006, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" revolves around Dev and Maya meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says that "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", which completed 12 years of its release on Saturday, is understood better today.

Karan tweeted that the film, which had polarised responses, is very special to him.

"A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji," he wrote.

Karan Johar's tweet.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan too remembered shooting for the movie with an Instagram post.

She says, "Mother of all throwbacks!!

