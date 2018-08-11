'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' understood better today: Karan Johar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says that "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", which completed 12 years of its release on Saturday, is understood better today.

Karan tweeted that the film, which had polarised responses, is very special to him.

"A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji," he wrote.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan too remembered shooting for the movie with an Instagram post.

She says, "Mother of all throwbacks!!