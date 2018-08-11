Karan Johar says 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' probably better understood today

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says that "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", which completed 12 years of its release on Saturday, is understood better today.

Karan tweeted that the film, which had polarised responses, is very special to him.

"A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji," he wrote.

Karan Johar's tweet.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan too remembered shooting for the movie with an Instagram post.

She says, "Mother of all throwbacks!! what were we doing?? #kank shoot.. thank god didnt make @iamsrk n rani do this in the song.. @karanjohar to many more crazy shoots"

Actor Preity Zinda too had tweeted a photo from 'KANK'. Her tweet goes like this: "Remembering KANK today - the film that broke my heart and my marriage on film. It had some of the best written scenes! A film ahead of it’s times that showed the different dynamics of marriage!"

Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar while shooting

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (Photo | twitter.com/realpreityzinta)

Released in 2006, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" revolves around Dev and Maya meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They become friends and try to help each other in salvaging their marriages but end up falling in love instead.

Currently, Karan has several films in his kitty including -- "Student Of The year 2, "Kalank" and "Takht".