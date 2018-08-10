Much more to a person than their looks, physical appearance is just an illusion: Sonakshi Sinha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been often body-shamed on social media, says there is so much more to a person than their looks and that physical appearance is just an illusion.

In a conversation with BIG FM, Sonakshi said: "There is so much more to a person than their looks. I am someone who has been on the other side and thus seen both sides of the coin. I have grown up as an over-weight teenager. It was not ever a problem for me. It didn't used to matter that how fat I am and how much kilos I need to shed which actually people were pointing out to me."

The "Dabangg" actress says her weight and looks was such a small thing in comparison to the skills she is blessed with.

"I used to focus on other things which I am good at. That way I never felt pressurized to get slim," she added.

Sonakshi, 31, says even after shedding enough weight and becoming an actor, she has made sure to project a healthy body image.

"And come across as a good impression for people especially girls who get easily influenced at a very young age. I understand this considering, that I too wished to look like these slim models which would appear on these fashion magazines in my younger days. Physical appearance is an illusion. It is unrealistic. That is it," she said.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" and is also prepping for "Kalank".