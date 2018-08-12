Home Entertainment Hindi

A legacy of pride

Slated for Independence Day release, Gold is set to take Indians on a journey to the country’s glorious Olympic victory

Published: 12th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

After an impactful performance in Padman that led a wave of change in India, Akshay Kumar is back with Reema Kagti’s Gold—a film that delves into the history of Indian hockey. It’s the story of the first hockey team of independent India, which won gold at the Olympics against the British in 1948. Slated for August 15 release, the film has an ensemble cast with television actor Mouni Roy playing the lead, and actors Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in important roles.

Akshay says every Indian should watch this film because not many know about this milestone attained by our country. Kunal, who was last seen in Raagdesh, will essay the role of hockey team coach in the film. Both Akshay and Kunal believe that these stories need to be told rather than just being mentioned in school history books. Akshay says, “Even I didn’t know about these stories. India was mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The idea is to make India a brand. And we can do that through films.” Gold is the second film based on hockey after Soorma this year. About his character, Kunal says, “I play coach Samrat, whose dream is to win gold for the country as a free nation. The character is so passionate and wants a new generation who can win the gold.” In 1936, when British India won the gold, the British flag was hoisted and “Long live the king” song was played and Indian players had to salute. “But the match we played as a free nation in 1948 is worth mentioning.

The finals were India vs England, and we won. We were their slaves for 200 years and it was a match between slaves and masters and it was a huge victory. I was shocked that none of us knew this story and that’s really sad,” says Akshay. Sharing his excitement about the film, Kunal says, “I feel connected to the era of 20s, 30s, and 40s. And I have never played the game or caught a hockey stick in my hand, so it was a challenging role for me. But what is interesting is that I learnt the game. That’s the advantage you have as an actor; you get to learn new things.

It’s a difficult sport and my respect for the players has increased a lot now. Indian National Coach Micheal Nobbs and player Sandeep Singh trained us in the game.” Interestingly, Akshay neither plays the coach nor a player in the film. “I play Tapan Das, an alcoholic manager in the movie. My character is a Bengali man, who cheats in the movie. During the film, I realised that Bengalis are obsessive people. They will not stop till they achieve what they want.

I worked in Kolkata for two years and that experience helped me get into the skin of the character,” says Akshay. Both the actors, who worked with Reema Kagti for the first time, share same thoughts on having her as their director. Akshay says, “She’s a fantastic director. She was the one who did all the research on the film.” Kunal agrees: “Reema has a great sense of humour and she is a straightforward person. Handling so many people on the sets is not easy but she did it well.” Mouni, who is debuting in Bollywood with the film, plays Akshay’s wife in the film.

While Kunal has not signed any film yet, it’s a busy year for Akhay with Anurag Singh’s Kesari and Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4 lined up for release this year. Kunal, however, has enough on his plate. “I am concentrating on writing currently. I am working on four scripts. One is an ensemble cast, which will be a comedy, one is a biopic and the other is based on a real incident. And the last film is a coming-of-age story of three boys,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual