Always wanted to be part of a film that would bring sense of national pride: Ranveer Singh on '83'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is all geared up to bring on celluloid the story of India's first cricket World Cup victory through "83" and the actor says he always wanted to be part of a film that would have national pride as its theme.

Ranveer says he is aware about the fact that doing "83" comes with a certain level of responsibility but he feels lucky to have been chosen to bring this story on the big screen.

"It is important part of our sports history and history as a nation, our first world cup win and it had put us on top of the world, stamped our presence on the map.

"I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it," Ranveer told PTI.

"83" will trace the story of Indian skipper Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer), who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup.

"For me to be playing Kapil Dev is a huge deal. He is a legend in the truest sense. He commands such respect in the cricket fraternity and has a vast fan following."

Ranveer said he was blown away by the facts director Kabir Khan shared with him while narrating the script and believes it is important to tell the story to the world.

"I had no idea this how we won our first World Cup. They were a complete bunch of underdogs that nobody believed in and they fought and had the ultimate victory. It is a human story," he said.