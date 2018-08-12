Home Entertainment Hindi

Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds ready to swap roles?

Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds casually joked about swapping roles and got the Twitterverse all excited.

Published: 12th August 2018

Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool 2' panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds casually joked about swapping roles and got the Twitterverse all excited.

Chris Hemsworth, who turned 35 yesterday, posted a photo of him and his wife Elsa Pataky posing together with his birthday cake. In the caption, he humouredly mentioned that shortly after the photo was taken, his son had slammed his face into the flaming candles and that he is now ready to be cast as Deadpool.

The 'Deadpool' actor did not miss the tweet and maintaining his charming wit tweeted back, "Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She's not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick) Point is, we can finally trade roles... (Happy Birthday Bubba!)"

Tweeples are now rooting for a 'Thorpool'

A user tweeted, "Thorpool the hero we all need"

"Please let this conversation continue. I'm begging," wrote another.

Making a wild guess, another user tweeted, "Deadpool and Thor speaking confirms Disney is making a new movie with the X-men and the avengers. @ me I'm lonely" 

"deadpool 3, can't wait to see you star in it," read another tweet.

 The Marvelites are basing their hopes on the 2009 comic 'Deadpool Team-Up' that featured Deadpool and Thor together.

