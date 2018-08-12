Home Entertainment Hindi

Meet Deepika Padukone's personal photographer

Seems like Deepika Padukone has found a very special photographer and it is none other than her alleged Beau Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Deepika Padukone has found a very special photographer and it is none other than her alleged beau Ranveer Singh.

The 'Padmavat' actress posted a photo on Instagram striking a pose with her younger sister Anisha Padukone and captioned it "me and my little...coz sisters are the bestest!!! @ranveersingh". With a camera emoticon before Ranveer's name implying picture credit.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram post.

This is not the first time the 'Bajirao Mastani' co-stars have indulged in a Public display of affection (PDA) on social media. If you scroll through their Instagram feed, you will see that the two frequently comment on each other's photos.

On the work front, Deepika has not announced her next project yet, while Ranveer's upcoming credits include 'Gully Boy', 'Simmba', '83', Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

