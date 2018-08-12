One-Man army against corruption

Jaideep Pandey By

Express News Service

From films such as Ardh Satya, A Wednesday and Madaari to this year’s release Aiyaary, corruption has been a prominent subject in Bollywood for a long time now.

The latest to raise the issue is Milap Zaveri’s directorial venture Satyamev Jayate. Set to release on Independence Day, the film will feature the versatile John Abraham alongside debutante Aisha Sharma, who’s quite known for being a part of the Kingfisher Calendar. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee as a sturdy cop with Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar playing his wife.

Amrutha Khanvilkar

After the success of Parmanu, John seems quite happy to be a part of the film, which also has a touch of patriotism. John, who plays vigilante Virendra Kumar Singh, says, “When I heard the script for the first time I liked it a lot. It basically talks about reducing corruption in our society. You will get action, romance, emotion and dialogue-baazi.”

About her role, Amruta says, “I play Sarita who’s a strong housewife and loves her family. She has an amazing equation with her husband Shivansh and acts as a guiding light for him. I was auditioned for the role and Milap was extremely kicked about having me on board.”

Much known for performing some high action sequences in his previous films, John believes mental preparation is essential for doing justice to action-packed performances. “I think mental preparation is very important because as an action hero you may even get hurt. And none of the action will really work if it is not backed by emotions,” he says. The actor even suffered a ligament tear during a jumping scene.

Speaking of the film, Amruta, says, “I have been lucky to be associated with these two absolutely amazing films and the subjects have made a huge difference to my life and career.” All praises for co-actor Manoj, John says, “I think Manoj Bajpayee is an institution in himself and his niceness is his humility. He is very easy and one of the greatest actors we have in Hindi cinema.”

Amruta, too, calls Manoj a towering figure in acting. “I always thought he must be a serious person because he plays intense roles but he is extremely jovial. As an actor he slips into his character in a blink and keeps his co-stars on toes,” she says. John is now gearing up for his next. He will be seen in Robbie Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter soon.