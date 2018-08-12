Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonali Bendre is my hero: Anupam Kher on the cancer-battling actress

The actors have worked together in films like "Dhai Akshar Prem Ke", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" and "Dil Hi Dil Mein".

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Veteran actor Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing metastatic cancer treatment here. He says she is his hero.

"I have done few films with Sonali Bendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright and a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in New York. And I can easily say, 'She is my hero'," Anupam tweeted on Saturday.

He also shared a photograph of Sonali, which she had posted after chopping off her hair for the treatment.

The actors have worked together in films like "Dhai Akshar Prem Ke", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" and "Dil Hi Dil Mein".

Anupam is currently shooting for a new medical drama show titled "New Amsterdam" here.

