Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidya Balan will play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Since the team is still in its inception stage the other actors associated with the project aren't finalised yet.

Published: 12th August 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi and Vidya Balan.

By Online Desk

Actor Vidya Balan recently confirmed that she would be playing the role of veteran politician Indira Gandhi in an unnamed upcoming web series.

The series which made based on journalist Sagarika Ghose's book, Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister, will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The rights of the book has been already bought by the team according to Vidya hence they will not be seeking approval by Gandhi family.

The reason why the book is being turned into a web series and not a movie is that the team feels there is too much good material.

Vidya Balan was quoted as saying in an interview "There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don’t know how many seasons we will be allotting to it. We are in the process of putting together a team."

The team is still in its inception stage with the other actors associated with the project not yet finalised.

Apart from being the first women Prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi was also a prominent figure of Congress and was often shrouded in controversies. She also at the centre of many debates regarding her decision to declare State of Emergency in India in 1975.

Apart from this project, Vidya will also be seen playing the role of actor-politician N T Rama Rao's wife Basavatarakam in a bilingual project

"It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other language. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role. I am playing NTR ji's wife Basavatarakam," Balan told reporters here at an event last evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidya Balan Indira Gandhi Web Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual