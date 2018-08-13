I don't react to trolls: Anushka on her picture with Team India

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma, whose presence in a Team India group photo in London had attracted severe criticism online, today declined to get drawn into the controversy, saying she does not engage with trolls.

The 30-year-old actor said her presence in the group photo did not flout any norms.

"Whoever had to make a clarification that has been made. This was a trolling activity. I don't react to trolls, I don't give attention to them.

"Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen, will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance," Anushka told reporters at the trailer launch of "Sui-Dhaaga" here.

The photograph, in which Anushka and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are seen standing in the front, was taken at the Indian High Commissioner's office in London during an official dinner.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI), which shared the picture on their official Twitter handle, also faced backlash from fans who claimed the cricket body had flouted norms by not inviting wives or girlfriends of other cricketers.

BCCI sources later told a leading daily that Anushka was invited by the high commissioner and his wife and her presence was within the guidelines.