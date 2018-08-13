Ian Bishop one of my all-time favourite players: Shah Rukh Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says Trinidadian cricketer Ian Bishop is one of his all-time favourite players.

Bishop on Monday shared a string of photographs of himself along with Shah Rukh, who is the co-owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders. Bishop was seen interviewing the superstar in the images.

"Got the chance to meet King Khan tonight at the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2018 (Hero CPL). Such an aura about him, and yet a sense of humility," Bishop tweeted.

Got the chance to meet King Khan tonight at the #HeroCPL2018. Such an aura about him, and yet a sense of humility. #SRK pic.twitter.com/6yhNwNbOpR — ian bishop (@irbishi) 11 August 2018

To which, Shah Rukh replied: "Was a pleasure meeting you, sir. Could not say it then but one of my all-time favourite players. Please do say a big hello to the commentary team and Mel when you see them. Thanks for the love."

The 52-year-old actor also thanked everyone for the love and wished he could spend some more time with the players from his team.

"Play well and stay healthy boys. Will see you soon again," added Shah Rukh, who was attending two home games on August 10 and 11.

On the Bollywood front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film "Zero", which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.