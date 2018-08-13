Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Gali Guleiyan' to release on September 7

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Debutant Dipesh Jain's "Gali Guleiyan", for which Manoj Bajpayee was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), will hit the screens on September 7.

The Hindi psychological drama -- also known as "In The Shadows" -- has travelled to almost 20 international film festivals. It even won a Special Jury Mention at the gala in Melbourne on Sunday night.

Manoj features in a heart wrenching portrayal of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind, and it is about how he attempts to break free to find a human connection.

The critically acclaimed actor was competing at IFFM with actors like Akshay Kumar ("Pad Man"), Ranbir Kapoor ("Sanju"), Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor ("Padmaavat") and Varun Dhawan ("October").

Manoj said it's a fantastic feeling to win the award especially when "so many actors who have all done such a great job" were in competition.

"My character in 'Gali Guleiyan' is a very complex one with many layers and the film itself is a difficult one to make. Hats off to our director Dipesh, who despite being a newcomer, came up with such a great idea, made this challenging film and has taken it to festivals across the world.

"The adulation that the film has received has been overwhelming and we are very excited to now take it to our audience as the film sets up for its release in theatres worldwide on September 7."

Jain, who is from Los Angeles, hopes the audience comes forward to support the movie.

"I'll encourage everyone to come watch our film in theatres as it surely will give them an immersive psychological experience like never before."

While Manoj plays the main protagonist, he is supported by an ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh.

It is produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures.