Mesut Ozil a thorough gentleman, true champion: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Ozil and said that it was a pleasure meeting the footballer.

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is an ardent lover of football, has praised Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil by calling him a thorough gentleman and a true champion.

"An absolute pleasure meeting Mesut Ozil. A thorough gentleman... full of warmth, humility and grace. A true champion. Thank you for hosting us today," the "Padmaavat" actor captioned the image.

On the acting front, Ranveer has four films in his kitty -- "Gully Boy", "Simmba", "83" and "Takht".

The 33-year-old actor, who has wrapped up "Gully Boy", is currently shooting for director Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", where he will be seen playing a flamboyant police officer.

