'Not a day goes by when we don't miss you', Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Sridevi on her birthday

Published: 13th August 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Celebrities from the world of Bollywood on Monday paid tributes to Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

Paying tribute to the late Bollywood diva, her brother in law and film actor Anil Kapoor said,''A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched.

Not a day goes by when we don't miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds.''

The late actress Sridevi, whose sudden death in Dubai in February left the tinsel town in shock, would have turned 55 on Monday.

Popularly called the first female superstar of Hindi cinema who reigned in the industry in the 90s with films like 'Chandni', 'Nagina' and 'Lamhe', made a comeback to films with 2012's 'English Vinglish'.

Her last film was 'MOM'. Paying tribute to Sridevi on her birthday, the Congress said,''We remember #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. An actor par excellence, known for her versatility. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.''

Earning acclaim with 'Sadma', the Hindi remake of their Tamil hit Moondram Pirai which starred her opposite Kamal Haasan, Sridevi climbed the ladder of success with 'Nagina' in 1986, where she played a snake-woman, a role rejected by many actresses, opposite Rishi Kapoor.

The movie became a superhit and the credit went to Sridevi and her snake dance.

She followed it up with a sequel called Nigaahen (1989).

With Shekhar Kapur's 'Mr India' (1987), she entered the big league in Bollywood.

She went on to start in many hits like Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz'- a remake of Sita Aur Gita-, 'Yash Chopra heroine' in 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe (1991).

