Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka-Varun impress in this 'Made in India' story

The trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' has proved why it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:24 PM

In the film, Varun plays Mauji, a tailor and an office peon. After being ridiculed by his employers, his wife Mamta (played by Anushka) makes him realise his potential and coaxes Mauji to start his own business.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' has proved why it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

The lead stars, who have come together for the first time on-screen, beautifully portray a heartwarming story of pride and self reliance while taking the message of 'Made in India' forward.

The trailer then follows the hardships that the couple faces as they work towards setting up their business.

Unveling the trailer on Twitter, the 'Zero' star described the film as 'a story stitched with threads of India.'

Directed by Sharat Katatria, 'Sui Dhaaga' is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

Sui Dhaaga Anushka Sharma Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
