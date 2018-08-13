Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka-Varun impress in this 'Made in India' story

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' has proved why it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

The lead stars, who have come together for the first time on-screen, beautifully portray a heartwarming story of pride and self reliance while taking the message of 'Made in India' forward.

In the film, Varun plays Mauji, a tailor and an office peon. After being ridiculed by his employers, his wife Mamta (played by Anushka) makes him realise his potential and coaxes Mauji to start his own business.

The trailer then follows the hardships that the couple faces as they work towards setting up their business.

Unveling the trailer on Twitter, the 'Zero' star described the film as 'a story stitched with threads of India.'

Directed by Sharat Katatria, 'Sui Dhaaga' is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.