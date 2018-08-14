Feeling of doing Karan Johar's 'Takht' yet to sink in, says Bhumi Pednekar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is excited to be a part of Karan Johar's next directorial "Takht" and says the feeling of doing the historical-drama is yet to sink in.

"Takht" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

When asked about featuring in the film, Bhumi told reporters, "I am very excited. It's a big one for me. It's a beautiful star cast and everybody is someone who I have admired as an actor. I am very excited to be a part of this magnum opus.

"I am also a huge Karan Johar fan. Honestly it's still sinking in. I'm still dealing with it. I'm very nervous about being part of the film," she added.

An incredible story embedded in history...

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne...

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

The actor was speaking at the launch of autumn winter collection of Raisin, here today.

Bhumi, who recently won accolades for her performance in "Lust Stories", feels grateful that good roles and films are coming her way.

"It's only been three years and I've had three successful films. Whatever I'm doing in the future, in really passionate about those projects. I here a lot of gratitude that I've been accepted and I have such brilliant association.

"I've gotten a chance to work with such brilliant people, be it in films or in my other works. I feel very grateful. I wouldn't say I got it easy, I had my own struggles, but God's been kind," she added.