No need to react to marriage rumours: Alia Bhatt

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt said she doesn't believe in reacting to rumours about her marriage but feels she is in a happy place, both personally and professionally.

The "Raazi" star is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and there have been speculations that the couple might tie the knot next year.

When asked about the same, Alia told reporters last night, "I don't react to rumours.

Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon.

As long as you aren't entering my bathroom, I am fine because if you are not talking about me then maybe I am not relevant enough.

"But honestly, I am in a very good place both personally and professionally so no issues whatsoever," she added.

In an interview to a fashion magazine earlier this year, Ranbir had opened up about his relationship with Alia.

The duo will share screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra".

When asked if it adds to the performance if one is dating their co-star, Alia said, "When you're an actor, your job is to act.

When you're in front of the camera, it doesn't matter who you are dating, not dating, whether you're tall or short or fat or unhappy or very happy.

"Sometimes, there have been days when I've been very upset but I had to dance around and feel very excited. So that's the process of being an actor."

Alia was speaking at the launch of the new collection of Caprese bags, for which she also walked the ramp.