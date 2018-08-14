No stress with her: Alia Bhatt on rumoured tiff with Katrina Kaif 

Home Entertainment Hindi

There have been reports that their equation hit rock bottom after Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina's former boyfriend.

Alia Bhatt with Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has refuted reports that she is no longer friends with Katrina Kaif and said she is extremely fond of the "Tiger Zinda Hai" star.

Gossip columns went a step ahead and even concluded that all is not well between the two as Katrina stopped liking Alia's pictures on Instagram.

When asked if they were no longer friends, Alia told reporters, "No, straight up. I've always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it's two ways. I don't know why other people feel differently."

"I will send her a message and ask her to start liking my pictures. If that's the barometer of friendship we must start liking everyone's pictures. Maybe I just don't have very good pictures, that's possible. But no, there's no stress whatsoever," she added.

The actor was speaking at the launch of the new collection of Caprese bags, for which she also walked the ramp here last night.

On the professional front, Alia has "Gully Boy" with Ranveer Singh, "Brahmastra", featuring Ranbir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the recently-announced Karan Johar directorial "Takht".

The historical drama also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

While previously Deepika Padukone came under fire for playing the title role in "Padmaavat", when asked if she was apprehensive to take up a historical film, Alia said it was not the case.

"Any kind of a character is challenging whether it's historical, contemporary or modern. I'm just happy and honoured to be associated with such a big film and a big cast and to be directed by Karan again."

"About the possibility of a problem, I think that pressure should be taken only around release. What's the use of taking this pressure now," she added.

Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor

