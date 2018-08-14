Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on death anniversary

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: "I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. It's been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa."

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 14, 2018

Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.

Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.