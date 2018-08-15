Aamir Khan sends good wishes to 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra for 'Pataakha'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has wished his "Dangal" co-star Sanya Malhotra good luck for her upcoming movie "Pataakha".

"Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after 'Dangal'... Good luck and all the very best," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.

Directed by National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, "Pataakha" is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It also features popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others. "Pataakha" is slated to release on September 28.