Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan sends good wishes to 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra for 'Pataakha'

"Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after 'Dangal'... Good luck and all the very best," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.

Published: 15th August 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan in 'Dangal'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has wished his "Dangal" co-star Sanya Malhotra good luck for her upcoming movie "Pataakha".

"Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after 'Dangal'... Good luck and all the very best," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.

Directed by National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, "Pataakha" is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It also features popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others. "Pataakha" is slated to release on September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aamir Khan Sanya Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss