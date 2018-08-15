Feel lucky to be working with Salman Khan: Nora Fatehi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi feels lucky to be working with superstar Salman Khan in "Bharat".

"It is an exciting moment in my career to be a part of a huge project like 'Bharat'. I feel very lucky to be working with Salman Khan sir and Ali (Abbas Zafar) sir and the entire team! I hope to be a part of more projects as an actor in the near future," Nora said in a statement.

Nora, who has commenced shooting for "Bharat" in Malta, will be seen playing the role of a Latina in the film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father".

Talking about her character, Nora said: "I am playing a Latina character from Malta and it's going to be a very different experience for me as an actor. Speaking in the way a Latina would speak, the body language and mannerism is something I needed to prep for before the shoot."

"Bharat" is slated for Eid 2019 release. It also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.