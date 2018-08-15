Hashtag works, Sara Ali Khan makes Instagram debut on Independence Day
The 23-year-old actor debuted on the photo-and-video sharing platform on Independence Day, sharing an image rendition of the national anthem with author Rabindra Nath Tagore's pop art.
Published: 15th August 2018 01:17 PM | Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:17 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan today finally forayed into social media through Instagram.
The 23-year-old actor debuted on the photo-and-video sharing platform on Independence Day, sharing an image rendition of the national anthem with author Rabindra Nath Tagore's pop art.
Sara captioned the post: "Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian."