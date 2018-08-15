I don't choose to do fewer feature films: Aahana Kumra

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Lipstick Under My Burkha" actress Aahana Kumra, who also keeps herself busy by doing short films and TV and web series, says she doesn't choose to take up fewer feature films.

"I don't choose to do less number of feature films. It's just that very few number of feature films come to actors and actresses, especially if there's no lobbying and there's nobody hustling for you," Aahana told IANS in an email interview.

"But I don't choose to do. It's because the scripts that come to me are not the greatest and those don't excite me so much. Having said that, I am open to doing more features (films), and if there are more features (films) being made with something interesting to do for me, I would do more of them," she added.

Her next feature film is "The Accidental Prime Minister" in which she will be seen playing Priyanka Gandhi.

"I have continued to do a lot of work even after 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' released and it's a boon that I am getting to experiment with so many roles," she said.

Aahana feels that right now is a good time for experimentation.

"Most actors are experimenting with most mediums. I see no reason why I should be leaving any medium. I am very grateful to the makers of 'Inside Edge' (web series). Because of them I got a role in a film, which is one of the biggest films of the year and I am really looking forward to it."

Aahana won't be leaving any medium for films or television.

"Web has given me work and theatre has given me work and I'll always respect it for that," she said.

Aahana is also part of the series "Ready 2 Mingle", which is aired on zoOm styled by Myntra and streamed on The Zoom Studios YouTube channel.

To prepare for the role of Myra in the series, she cut her hair and coloured it.

"When you make your appearance different, sometimes what happens with actresses is that we sometimes get stuck with the same kind of hair and make-up. It happens with most Indian actors, especially women. So, it's nice to be able to experiment with that," she said.

She is sharing screen space with her former "It Happened in Hong Kong" co-star Amol Parashar.

"Amol is very easy to work with and he's a very good artiste. He is also very alert and an attentive artiste to work with, and that has worked very well," she said.

Both of them play cupids in "Ready 2 Mingle".

"We are like modern day love gurus who put people together and get people to mingle through parties that we organise. So, we are party organisers and we make sure that everybody through our work gets to meet each other and if that leads to matrimony or other things that's really up to them," she shared.