I've made mistakes but not purposely: Rajpal Yadav

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was sentenced to six months in jail for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie in April this year, says that he really felt bad whenever he visited the court with his wife and also admits that he has made mistakes in the past but intentionally.

"Nothing has shifted in my career and I am so thankful to the judiciary," Rajpal told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked if the court cases impacted his acting career.

"Though I have made mistakes but not purposely. I really felt bad whenever I had to visit the court with my wife and this is really not for the sake of some amount as I don't have a mental problem, this is just because I wanted to solve this issue with the exact procedure of court.

"I respect my constitution and country a lot. And yes, I have very good films for 2019," he added.

Rajpal was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by a Delhi court in seven cheque bounce cases for not repaying loan to a businessman. He was later granted bail.

The actor, who worked in Bollywood films like "Jungle", "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" , "Waqt: The Race Against Time", "Judwaa 2" and also made his Hollywood debut with "Bhopal - A Prayer For Rain", says that he is happy with the kind of love he has got from colleagues and fans.

"I don't know what is credit but I surely know about debit in life. I came to Mumbai from a village to become a good actor and fortunately I have really got much love from my industry and audience and that is really satisfactory for me," he said.

He worked in some of the path-breaking films and impressed many with his acting talent but what made him stay away from playing main lead in any of his films?

"It depends how an actor accept a particular character and become a star. Whosoever has tried to look for good concept, will never be failed to get good roles. This is what I understand hence I only go for concept and I am thankful to god for that," he said.

He will be next seen in "Time To Dance," shooting of which has started in London.

The Stanley D'Costa's directorial debut will see actor Sooraj Pancholi romancing debutante actress Isabelle. The film is produced by Bhushan kumar.

Talking about his role in "Time to Dance", he said: "I am not allowed to share my role yet but it will entertain everyone for sure. 'Time to Dance' is a very unique film as entire team has really worked hard. I am not playing dancer's role but I always try to entertain my audience no matter if it is serious or comedy role.

The actor, who has concluded the shooting of his upcoming Hollywood film "Barefoot warriors", says that he has great bond with each actor in the industry.

"I feel that warmth in Salman Khan. He is a best guide," he said.