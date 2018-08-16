Home Entertainment Hindi

Saadat Hasan Manto comes to vivid life in Nandita Das' film trailer

Here is Manto revived by an actor and a director who get to the centre of Manto's universe by exploring the ambience that fostered his creative juices while constantly trying to stem its flow.

Published: 16th August 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Lets not beat around the bush. 2018 is the year of biopics in Bollywood. Barely have we gotten out of the two back-to-back hockey sagas "Soorma" and "Gold", when its time to relinquish the sportive spirit for a spot of sunshine in the literary world.

First things first. What shines the brightest in the trailer of "Manto" is the art direction and the cinematography. Swathed in sepia tones and bright rusty colours denoting a time that has clocked the past but not been forgotten in the present, the look of the film is so vivid and nostalgic, it conveys both regret and urgency.

Female directors -- be it Reema Kagti in "Gold" or now Nandita Das in "Manto" -- reflexively gravitate towards the correct colours to convey a past that could well return sometime very soon in the future. Manto's controversial writing, his vivid description of sexual violence and political turmoil, have been discussed and damned for decades. He is relevant to our times even if we have moved on to Chetan Bhagat.

Here is Manto revived by an actor and a director who get to the centre of Manto's universe by exploring the ambience that fostered his creative juices while constantly trying to stem its flow.

Manto never fought shy of describing bodily fluids and their outflow from one individual to another. Nandita's film seems to focus on how Manto's writing and his unorthodox views on love, sex, intimacy and religion influenced his own life and those around him.

"When we were under British rule, we dreamt of freedom. Now when we are free, what do we dream of?" Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Manto wonders aloud.

There is an element of disenchanted irony in Manto's personality, so evident in the poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi and the cinema of Guru Dutt. Nandita's film seems to explore the dark side of Manto's personality without abandoning the sunshine.

It may be the the year of biopics. But I want to see how Nawazuddin pulls off two such ideologically opposed personalities as Manto and Thackeray during the same year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States