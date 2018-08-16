Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Leone is 'okay' doing films in different languages

Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Leone (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.

Asked if she is looking to do more regional films, Sunny told IANS: "I am only looking to make films that I am interested in and if it is in a different language then I am ok with it."

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film "Veeramadevi".

The poster of 'Veeramadevi'

Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, "Veeramadevi" also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.

Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" on MTV.

What's next for Sunny?

"I have a couple things in the pipeline that I am not allowed to discuss just yet," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunny Leone Veeramadevi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day