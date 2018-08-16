Sunny Leone is 'okay' doing films in different languages

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.

Asked if she is looking to do more regional films, Sunny told IANS: "I am only looking to make films that I am interested in and if it is in a different language then I am ok with it."

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film "Veeramadevi".

The poster of 'Veeramadevi'

Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, "Veeramadevi" also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.

Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" on MTV.

What's next for Sunny?

"I have a couple things in the pipeline that I am not allowed to discuss just yet," she added.