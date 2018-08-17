Here's the title track of 'Manmarziyaan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu unveiled the lyrical video of the title track from her upcoming movie 'Manmarziyaan' and the melodious number is all about the essence and feeling of first love.

WATCH | Abhishek Bachchan is back with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan trailer

The 'Pink' actress took to Twitter and shared the video, writing, "Kar Lae #Manmarziyaan #JaisiTeriMarzi! Title Track out now"

The new song, titled 'Jaisi Teri Marzi', is sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Bhanu Pratap Singh, and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics have been penned by Shellee.

'Manmarziyaan' will see Abhishek Bachchan return to the big screen after a gap of two years since he was last seen in the 2016 rom-com 'Housefull 3'.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the flick will hit the big screens on September 14 this year.