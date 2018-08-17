I learnt everything about acting on the sets: Sonakshi Sinha

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha says much of her learning about acting happened on film sets unlike today's newcomers who enter the industry prepared in every aspect.

Sonakshi, who made her debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's "Dabangg", says since she never wanted to be an actor, she gradually learnt things along the way in the industry.

"I never wanted to be an actor in the first place, I never went for workshops, acting or dancing classes. Everybody who is making their debut today are so well prepared.

"They know how to face the camera, how to pose for photographers. I didn't know any of that. I was a fat kid, I lost weight and was put in a film. I learnt everything on set," Sonakshi told PTI.

The actor may have come along a long way but said the process of learning has still not stopped for her.

"The learning process still continues. Even today I make sure whoever I meet, work with, teaches me something. It may not be related to work but just something they said. Everybody teaches you something and I hope that process never stops," she added.

While the 31-year-old actor began her career with commercial potboilers like "Dabangg", "Rowdy Rathore", "R Rajkumar", Sonakshi gradually shifted to headlining films like "Akira", "Noor" among others.

This change in her film selection, Sonakshi said, was not "deliberate".

"The decision to change the kind of films I was doing was not conscious. I never sat down and strategised what I am supposed to do. I was doing commercial potboilers in the beginning of my career and that gave me a wide reach as an actor.

Suddenly, films like 'Akira', 'Noor' started coming to her and she credits her experience of working in mainstream cinema for giving her the confidence to shoulder films with strong female roles.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", the sequel to 2015 romantic-comedy "Happy Bhag Jayegi.

" Sonakshi is happy that today there are meatier roles being written for women, across all genres.

"The trend has gotten stronger and I hope it continues because it gives people like me so many opportunities to showcase our range. I am loving it.

Comedy isn't a new territory for the actor who has previously featured in comedy films like "Son of Sardar" and "Welcome to New York" and Sonakshi feels comfortable working in this space.

"Every actor has something that they find easy or tough. For some comedy is difficult, I personally enjoy it so I like to do it. It seems to be a good fit for me because I happen to be a funny person in real life. While doing emotional scenes on screen is difficult for me. I find that very challenging," she adds.

Also starring Jimmy Shergill and Diana Penty, "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" will release on August 24.

Post "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", the actor will be seen in Karan Johar backed "Kalank" a multi-starrer.

"I am feeling good, I am doing some good work. I feel a new vigour, recharged and raring to go. I feel like I approach every film as my first and I hope that never changes because that's when I will know I am done," she said.