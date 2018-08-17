Sriram Raghavan's film to release on October 5

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Badlapur" director Sriram Raghavan's next film titled "AndhaDhun" is set to release on October 5.

"AndhaDhun" marks the first collaboration of Raghavan and actor Aayushmann Khurrana.

On Friday, Aayushmann tweeted a motion poster of the film announcing its release date.

Aayushmann captioned it: "Presenting the motion poster of 'AndhaDhun', produced by Viacom18 Movies and Matchbox Pictures, is releasing in cinemas near you on October 5th."

The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

This is the second outing of Radhika and Raghavan after "Badlapur", which released in 2015.

Radhika also shared the motion poster and captioned it: "Blinded by love or blindly loved? Isme phir andha kaun hai? (Who is blind here then?)"