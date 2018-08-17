Home Entertainment Hindi

Sriram Raghavan's film to release on October 5

This is the second outing of Radhika and Raghavan after "Badlapur", which released in 2015.

Published: 17th August 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Sriram Raghavan (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Badlapur" director Sriram Raghavan's next film titled "AndhaDhun" is set to release on October 5.

"AndhaDhun" marks the first collaboration of Raghavan and actor Aayushmann Khurrana.

On Friday, Aayushmann tweeted a motion poster of the film announcing its release date.

Aayushmann captioned it: "Presenting the motion poster of 'AndhaDhun', produced by Viacom18 Movies and Matchbox Pictures, is releasing in cinemas near you on October 5th."

The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

This is the second outing of Radhika and Raghavan after "Badlapur", which released in 2015.

Radhika also shared the motion poster and captioned it: "Blinded by love or blindly loved? Isme phir andha kaun hai? (Who is blind here then?)"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khuranna Radhika Apte AndhaDhun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics