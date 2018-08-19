Adil Hussain dedicates Norwegian film honour to Assam's Goalpara

Home Entertainment Hindi

Adil Hussain on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.

MUMBAI: Actor Adil Hussain, who has won the Best Actor award at the Amanda Award or the Norwegian National Awards -- the Scandinavian countrys top national film honour, has dedicated it to Goalpara in Assam.

Adil, who won the award for the film "What Will People Say" by Iram Haq, on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.

"Grateful to have Received the Amanda Awards Norwegia National Awards for Best Actor in a leading role for, brilliantly directed by Iram Haq. This award is for Goalpara, Assam, India for all those who believe that art can break all boundaries of all kinds," Adil, who grew up in the small town of Goalpara, wrote.

"What Will People Say" is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.

