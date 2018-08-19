Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan contribute towards Kerala flood relief

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has donated Rs 21 lakh to a relief group working amongst flood victims.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Jacqueline Fernandez have contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They have also urged others to donate.

"The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening. Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala. I have. You must too," Amitabh tweeted.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala increased to 370.

Shah Rukh's Meer Foundation has donated Rs 21 lakh to a relief group working amongst flood victims.

Jacqueline committed to donate Rs 5 lakh to NGO Habitat for Humanity India's Kerala Flood Relief Programme.

She said in a statement: "I am deeply pained to see the devastation caused by the floods in Kerala. My heart goes out to the people in need and in order to help them, I have decided to donate to Habitat for Humanity India.

"I am happy that they have undertaken their disaster response work in Kerala. I appeal to all my friends, fans and peers from the film industry to come and support our flood relief work for the people of Kerala."

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has already handed over his and actor Akshay Kumar's cheque to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. "Let's together build back Kerala back to its glory again. No politics, no religion only humanity. Let's stand together to save Kerala," he tweeted.

Actress Chitrangda Singh has also urged people to "join hands and hearts" and "help our countrymen. Stand for Kerala".

Oscar winner Resul Pookutty has thanked all the celebrities like Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have contributed to the cause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Kerala flood relief Kerala floods Dulquer Salmaan Jacqueline Fernandez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony