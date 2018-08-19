Home Entertainment Hindi

Dave Bautista compares Disney to US President Donald Trump

Bautista said working for Disney is pretty nauseating after Gunn was fired as director from the upcoming Marvel instalment.

Published: 19th August 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dave Bautista

Actor Dave Bautista (Photo | Dave Bautista Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Dave Bautista is still angry with Disney for firing James Gunn from the responsibility of directing the third part of the franchise, and compared the studio with US President Donald Trump.

He made the comparison on Friday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Sharing a story by Screen Rant that criticised Disney's decision not to rehire Gunn, the actor made a reference to Trump's campaign and presidential slogan when he said (by tagging the company) via Twitter, "Thanks Disney! Making America great again!"

This is not the first time Bautista has taken a swing at his current employer, saying in a previous tweet that working for Disney is "pretty nauseating" after Gunn was fired as director from the upcoming Marvel instalment.

Gunn was ousted from the project nearly a month ago when dozens of Gunn's tweets -- about paedophilia and rape -- from nearly a decade ago came to light. As a reaction, the studio removed Gunn from directing the third instalment, believing the comments were unacceptable in the #MeToo era and were not in line with Disney's family-friendly image.

Since then, support for Gunn has been widespread, especially from the "Guardians of The Galaxy" cast. Cast members including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana asked for Gunn to be reinstated in an open letter.

Bautista had earlier said he would quit the franchise if Gunn's script was not used. Otherwise, he said he would fulfil his contractual obligation for the film.

A new director is yet to be named as the film approaches a planned shooting date of early next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump Dave Bautista Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony