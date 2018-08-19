I'm on digital detox, says Swara Bhasker on deactivating Twitter account

Home Entertainment Hindi

Swara Bhasker said that she is currently holidaying in Europe and will be back on Twitter when she returns home.

Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker has temporarily quit Twitter and the actor says she is on a "digital detox".

When searched for the actor's verified account with the handle, @ReallySwara, the page showed no results.

Swara told PTI that she is currently holidaying in Europe and will be back on Twitter when she returns home.

"I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week," she told PTI over a series of text messages.

"I wasn't being able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what's happening in India. I just felt I'm getting addicted to Twitter," she added.

According to reports, the 30-year-old actor, who is a vocal critic of the central government, had went off the micro-blogging site due to incessant trolling on her posts.

But the actor refuted the claims, saying "All other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!".

Swara, however, is still active on other social media platforms -- Facebook and Instagram.

