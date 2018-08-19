KJo to be back with next 'cuppa' of 'Koffee With Karan'

Home Entertainment Hindi

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to Twitter to tease his fans and followers about the upcoming edition of 'Koffee With Karan'.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar will be back with the next edition of popular celebrity chat show "Koffee With Karan". It will premiere on October 21.

He has already started working on it.

On Saturday, Karan took to Twitter to tease his fans and followers about the upcoming edition of the show.

"Time to wake up and smell the....Coming soon," Karan posted with an emoji of a coffee cup.

He also shared a photograph which showed him shooting for the sixth season.

The colour of the mug has changed to black from yellow this season. The upcoming edition also promises to bring to its viewers something more fun and entertaining, read a statement to IANS.

The show is aired in India on Star World.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.

In the last season, the episode with Kangana Ranaut was much talked about as she branded Karan as a "flagbearer of nepotism", leading to a debate that continues to rage in the Hindi film industry.

