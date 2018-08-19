Lakme Fashion Week: Aditi Rao Hydari to bring alive 'The Twilight Zone'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be the showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy's 'The Twilight Zone' autumn-winter 2018 line at the forthcoming edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The announcement was made via a statement on Saturday.

Reddy's collection aims to "capture that fleeting magical moment before day ends and night begins".

"In our world, The Twilight Zone sees flowers - before folding up for the night - take on a bewitching and bold reincarnation through intricate embroideries and expertly crafted fabric.

"Silhouettes carry a sense of freedom and unbridled joy; sheer is abundant but it's more about strength than skin; and palettes take on the golden hour, the many shades of grey that reside between night and day, and the sudden darkness that envelopes us right when you step out of the twilight zone."

LFW will be held August 22-26.