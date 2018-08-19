Lakme Fashion Week: Rhea Chakraborty to turn showstopper for Urvashi Joneja

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty will be seen walking the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja's range titled 'Away' at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

"Since this season's collection 'Away' takes its inspiration from the concept of breaking free, it perfectly resonates with my belief of self-liberation. Besides being a free spirit, I've always been an avid fashion lover, and can't wait to walk the ramp for Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week this season!" Rhea said in a statement.

Talking about her showstopper, Joneja said: "Being the classic girl-next-door, Rhea is someone every girl can relate to easily. She completely resonates the ideology of a self-made girl who's gone beyond the norms to achieve great success. She represents the modern, independent girl and I could not have asked for a better muse to showcase this collection."

The designer will be showcasing her range on the day 1 of the five-day fashion week, which commences on August 22.

Other designers who will be showcasing their collections are Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Singhal, Nachiket Barve, AM:PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi, Abraham and Thakore among many others.